South Africa And Zimbabwe Join Hands To Combat Illegal Immigration

7 minutes agoFri, 03 Jan 2025 11:16:03 GMT
South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) is working with its Zimbabwean counterparts to curb illegal immigration into South Africa.

SABC News reported that BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato evaluated the preparedness at the Beitbridge Border Post—the largest land port between Zimbabwe and South Africa—on Thursday, in anticipation of the end of the festive season.

The Beitbridge Border Post is a crucial gateway connecting South Africa with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Authorities also launched a crime-fighting campaign yesterday to tackle urgent challenges.

Masiapato said they expect a rise in the number of vehicles and people by the weekend’s end.

Given its high volume of travelers and goods, the border post is also a hotspot for illicit activities, such as the smuggling of contraband.

