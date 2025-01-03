Two Men Gang-Rape 13-Year-Old Girl On Christmas Day

The State alleges that the accused persons met the complainant on a pathway in ARDA Boost, Triangle while she was walking home on Christmas day.

The first accused person tripped the complainant to the ground where they took turns to rape her.

The accused persons were remanded in custody to the 13th of January 2025.

In a separate case, a 42-year-old man from Triangle appeared in court facing charges of rape for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl last month. The NPA said:

A 42 year-old man from Triangle was brought before the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court on rape charges. It is the State’s case that the 13-year-old complainant was home alone in the afternoon of 14 December 2024, when the accused person went into the house and found her sleeping. He lifted her skirt and she woke up. He threatened to kill her if she made any noise or fought back, before he raped her. The complainant narrated her ordeal to her mother, who made a police report. The accused person was remanded in custody to the 13th of January 2025.

