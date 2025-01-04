Bakers Inn Manager Embezzles US$3,420 For Online Gambling, Ends Up With Nothing

8 minutes ago Sat, 04 Jan 2025 10:38:54 GMT

William Gonese, a 28-year-old shift manager at Bakers Inn, stole US$3,420 from his workplace during a single night shift to fund online betting on a platform called Aviator.

According to a report by The Herald, Gonese hoped that by the end of the shift, he would not only be able to repay the stolen amount but also generate enough profit to impress his new wife.

Gonese, who resides in Unit M, Seke in Chitungwiza, pleaded guilty to theft before Harare Magistrate Lynne Chinzou and was subsequently convicted. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday, January 4.

