Bakers Inn Manager Embezzles US$3,420 For Online Gambling, Ends Up With Nothing
William Gonese, a 28-year-old shift manager at Bakers Inn, stole US$3,420 from his workplace during a single night shift to fund online betting on a platform called Aviator.
According to a report by The Herald, Gonese hoped that by the end of the shift, he would not only be able to repay the stolen amount but also generate enough profit to impress his new wife.
Gonese, who resides in Unit M, Seke in Chitungwiza, pleaded guilty to theft before Harare Magistrate Lynne Chinzou and was subsequently convicted. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday, January 4.
In court, Gonese explained his motive for the crime and said he intended to win money to impress his new wife. He said:
Your Worship, my intention was not to steal, but to win more money. I started betting with US$350, and as I kept trying my luck, I ended up spending all the US$3 420. My girlfriend recently eloped with me, and I wanted to impress her if I had won the money.
Prosecutor Audrah Chitoro told the court that last week on Saturday, Gonese was entrusted with a float of US$3,420 to serve customers at a Bakers Inn outlet on Chinhoyi Street in Harare.
However, by around 3:08 AM the following day, Gonese called Simbisa Bakers Inn audit manager Yusufu Bruce to confess that he had lost US$470 in cash and US$2,950 in InnBucks deposits through online betting.
In response to Gonese’s call, Bruce conducted a reconciliation at the shop, which confirmed that the entire amount of US$3,420 had been misappropriated.
With no funds recovered, Bruce filed a police report, leading to Gonese’s arrest.
