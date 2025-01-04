Chimombe And Mpofu's Bail Hearing Postponed To January 7

20 minutes ago Sat, 04 Jan 2025 09:14:09 GMT

The bail hearing for Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who face charges of US$7.7 million fraud in the US$88 million Presidential Goat Scheme, has been postponed to January 7, 2025. This follows an earlier postponement to January 3, 2025, announced on December 27, 2024.

According to The NewsHawks, the delay is due to Mpofu’s lawyer, Tapson Dzvetero, being on holiday. Consequently, the hearing for Chimombe was also postponed since their cases are closely related and should be addressed concurrently.

Chimombe and Mpofu were arrested in June 2024 and have been in detention ever since, with multiple bail applications being denied.

