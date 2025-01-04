Pindula|Search Pindula
Fast Food Tax Comes Into Effect

8 minutes agoSat, 04 Jan 2025 08:45:32 GMT
Fast Food Tax Comes Into Effect

The Government has officially implemented the Fast Food Tax as part of the 2025 National Budget revenue measures, reported OpenParly.

This initiative, designed to boost government revenue, took effect on January 1, 2025, following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s signing of the Finance (2025) Bill into law.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube confirmed that a 1% tax will be levied on the sale value of specified fast foods, as detailed in Section 12F of the Value Added Tax Act.

The tax applies to fast foods sold in pre-packaged form or prepared on-site for immediate consumption, whether on or off the premises.

Under the Finance (2025) Act, the fast food tax encompasses:

  • Pizza
  • Burgers
  • Hot Dogs
  • Shawarma
  • Tacos
  • French Fries
  • Chicken
  • Doughnuts
  • Other foods of a similar nature

Fast food businesses throughout Zimbabwe have already raised their prices to accommodate the new tax.

