Fast Food Tax Comes Into Effect

8 minutes ago Sat, 04 Jan 2025 08:45:32 GMT

The Government has officially implemented the Fast Food Tax as part of the 2025 National Budget revenue measures, reported OpenParly.

This initiative, designed to boost government revenue, took effect on January 1, 2025, following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s signing of the Finance (2025) Bill into law.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube confirmed that a 1% tax will be levied on the sale value of specified fast foods, as detailed in Section 12F of the Value Added Tax Act.

