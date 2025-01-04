Most-wanted Zimbabwean Criminal In South Africa Re-arrested Two Years After Assaulting Cops And Escaping

Below is a statement issued by SAPS, confirming the arrest of Musoyi in Limpopo:

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe hailed the collaborative efforts between SAPS Sekhukhune Task Team, Operation Vala Umgodi Multidisciplinary Team as well as private security who worked tirelessly to track and trace the most evasive fugitive who had been on the run after escaping from police custody, after attacking and disarming two police officers in Motetema.

Lovemore Musoyi, the notorious Zimbabwean national (32), had been on the run after escaping from police custody. Musoyi is facing more than 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, armed robberies, house robberies, business robberies, kidnapping, assaults, stock theft, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition that occurred in Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton and Rakgoadi policing areas in Sekhukhune District.

Musoyi’s luck eventually deserted him when the police working with private Security, operationalised information and invaded a hideout place of the suspect in the mountains at Rakgoadi policing area on Friday, 03 January 2025 during the day.

An unlicensed firearm was also confiscated from the suspect when he was arrested.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded the role players who worked diligently to ensure that the suspect who had been on the run for some time is re-captured to account for his heinous acts.

The suspect is expected to appear before various Magistrate’s courts within Sekhukhune District in due course facing several cases including escaping from lawful custody.

Police investigations are continuing.