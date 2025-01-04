Welshman Ncube Warns Tshabangu Over "Unilateral" Appointments

5 minutes ago Sat, 04 Jan 2025 05:51:21 GMT

A faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Welshman Ncube has issued a warning to Sengezo Tshabangu, who has been posing as the “interim secretary-general,” against making appointments within the party. They have threatened to take action against him.

This warning follows Tshabangu’s announcement on Thursday of the members of the party’s local government caucus, headed by Harare mayor Jacob Mafume.

The Ncube faction has declared these appointments null and void.

