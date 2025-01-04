Welshman Ncube Warns Tshabangu Over "Unilateral" Appointments
A faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Welshman Ncube has issued a warning to Sengezo Tshabangu, who has been posing as the “interim secretary-general,” against making appointments within the party. They have threatened to take action against him.
This warning follows Tshabangu’s announcement on Thursday of the members of the party’s local government caucus, headed by Harare mayor Jacob Mafume.
The Ncube faction has declared these appointments null and void.
Willias Madzimure, spokesperson for the Ncube-led CCC, said there is no local government caucus mentioned in the party’s constitution. He said (via NewsDay):
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has learnt of the comical move to establish a local government caucus of the party.
Accordingly, the party wishes to make the following known to the people of Zimbabwe.
The comical appointments were not authorised by the president, standing committee, national executive, and national council.
The party’s patience with Sengezo Tshabangu’s antics is wearing thin.
A resolute and firm action will soon be taken.
Earlier this week, the High Court reserved judgment in a case where the Ncube faction challenged Tshabangu’s decision to make new appointments among party legislators in Parliament.
More: Pindula News