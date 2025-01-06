Chipinge Man Charged With Murder After Hitting A Nail Into Wife's Chest

Maphosa allegedly discovered that his wife was taking birth control pills without his knowledge, which triggered a heated argument that sadly turned fatal.

During the altercation, Maphosa reportedly struck his wife three times on the head with an iron bar. He then used a hammer to drive a nail into her chest.

After the attack, he left for a beer hall, only to return the following morning to find her dead.

Maphosa has been remanded in custody until January 17, 2025, and he has been advised to apply for bail at the high court.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment