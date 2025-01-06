Five Family Members Arrested For Cattle Theft In Chegutu
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of six suspects in connection with a stock theft case.
In a statement issued on Saturday, January 04, the ZRP said the incident involved the theft of four cattle from Plot 8, Chikanga Farm, Chegutu, which occurred during the night of January 2, 2025.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Owen Tinashe Mandizvidza Mutungamiri (25), Philip Chirasasa (28), Lloyd Chirasasa (44), David Chirasasa (28), Peter Chirasasa (32), and Abel Chirasasa (30).
It is alleged that on January 3, 2025, at approximately 2:30 AM, the police in Saruwe received a tip-off that the suspects were travelling in a Toyota Noah vehicle, registration number ADP 440, along the Harare–Bulawayo Road.
They were being pursued by alert community members who had discovered them deboning the stolen cattle.
A roadblock was swiftly set up, leading to the successful arrest of the suspects. The police recovered four deboned carcasses, 25 kitchen knives, and 25 sacks from the vehicle.
More: Pindula News