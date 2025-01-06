Five Family Members Arrested For Cattle Theft In Chegutu

5 minutes ago Mon, 06 Jan 2025 05:05:50 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of six suspects in connection with a stock theft case.

In a statement issued on Saturday, January 04, the ZRP said the incident involved the theft of four cattle from Plot 8, Chikanga Farm, Chegutu, which occurred during the night of January 2, 2025.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Owen Tinashe Mandizvidza Mutungamiri (25), Philip Chirasasa (28), Lloyd Chirasasa (44), David Chirasasa (28), Peter Chirasasa (32), and Abel Chirasasa (30).

Feedback