Harare City Council Cuts Shop Licence Fees

7 minutes ago Mon, 06 Jan 2025 08:09:45 GMT

The City of Harare has announced a significant reduction in shop license fees. The move is intended to alleviate the financial burden on businesses and stimulate growth in a sector that contributes 60% of Zimbabwe’s GDP, reported Zimbabwe Economic Review.

The council said the new fee structure introduces flexibility, offering various payment options to suit different business needs.

Businesses can now pay license fees monthly, quarterly, biannually, or annually.

Feedback