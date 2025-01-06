Mbinga Culture Does Not Represent Our Identity As Zimbabweans - Mahere
Outspoken former MP Fadzayi Mahere has denounced the “Mbinga culture” that has pervaded Zimbabwe, saying it does not represent the nation’s identity.
The term “Mbinga” in Zimbabwean slang refers to young, wealthy people who live lavish lifestyles, often flaunting their wealth through expensive cars, flashy clothes, and extravagant parties.
This term has become associated with a culture of displaying unexplained wealth, which some people view as a reflection of corruption and economic disparity in the country.
Some of the so-called mbingas are closely connected to self-styled prophets, particularly those who preach the “Prosperity Gospel.”
One of these prophets was secretly filmed bragging about laundering millions of dollars, which is a crime.
Some of the prophets associated with Mbingas fake miracles to gain followers, whom they then dupe into parting with their hard-earned money.
Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Mahere argued that the “Zimbabwean Dream,” which stands in opposition to the Mbinga culture, is about getting a good education, working hard, and making an honest living. She wrote:
The Zimbabwean Dream is about getting a good education, working hard and making an honest living.
We are the society that celebrated the bright child in the village who became a teacher, the firstborn who went on to become a nurse, the A-grade student who went on to excel in med school and the entrepreneur who started a bus company.
We are the society that would seek out a decent job and come back home to thank our parents by giving them our first salary and a blanket.
We are a society that would work hard, save up to buy a car then go back home to show our parents the fruit of our hard work as we took them for a spin.
We are the society that taught children not to pick money off the floor because it is wrong to take what’s not ours.
We are a society that didn’t demand welfare from the State, undue tax breaks or even a free ride from Govt.
Instead, our demand was for a sound socio-economic ecosystem that gives us a fair opportunity to work, make a decent living that enables us to put food on the table, send kids to school and put a roof over our heads.
Mbinga culture – with all its corruption, lies and fake miracles – is not who we are.
Meanwhile, some Zimbabweans see the Mbinga culture as a symbol of success and economic empowerment for those who have risen from humble beginnings.
More: Pindula News