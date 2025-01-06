Mbinga Culture Does Not Represent Our Identity As Zimbabweans - Mahere

Some of the so-called mbingas are closely connected to self-styled prophets, particularly those who preach the “Prosperity Gospel.”

One of these prophets was secretly filmed bragging about laundering millions of dollars, which is a crime.

Some of the prophets associated with Mbingas fake miracles to gain followers, whom they then dupe into parting with their hard-earned money.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Mahere argued that the “Zimbabwean Dream,” which stands in opposition to the Mbinga culture, is about getting a good education, working hard, and making an honest living. She wrote:

The Zimbabwean Dream is about getting a good education, working hard and making an honest living. We are the society that celebrated the bright child in the village who became a teacher, the firstborn who went on to become a nurse, the A-grade student who went on to excel in med school and the entrepreneur who started a bus company. We are the society that would seek out a decent job and come back home to thank our parents by giving them our first salary and a blanket. We are a society that would work hard, save up to buy a car then go back home to show our parents the fruit of our hard work as we took them for a spin. We are the society that taught children not to pick money off the floor because it is wrong to take what’s not ours. We are a society that didn’t demand welfare from the State, undue tax breaks or even a free ride from Govt. Instead, our demand was for a sound socio-economic ecosystem that gives us a fair opportunity to work, make a decent living that enables us to put food on the table, send kids to school and put a roof over our heads. Mbinga culture – with all its corruption, lies and fake miracles – is not who we are.

Meanwhile, some Zimbabweans see the Mbinga culture as a symbol of success and economic empowerment for those who have risen from humble beginnings.

