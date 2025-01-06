Met Department Warns Of Heavy Rains And Floods Until January 11

Matabeleland North, northern areas of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, northern parts of Manicaland, and all Mashonaland Provinces are expected to receive scattered thundershowers from 5–8 January 2025.

The MSD said that additional moisture from the southeast coast of Southern Africa on Wednesday evening would result in cloudy, windy, and cold conditions over Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland Provinces. The MSD added:

By Friday, January 10, the rain showers are expected to intensify in the southern parts of Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, and Harare Metropolitan Provinces, with rainfall exceeding 50mm in 24 hours.

The MSD also issued a warning about potential flooding, even in areas that might not have experienced heavy rains, as floods can result from upstream rainfall.

Violent storms could lead to falling trees, blown-off rooftops, and collapsing billboards due to strong winds.

The department advised the public to secure their rooftops and properties, avoid parking vehicles under trees, refrain from standing under trees or being the tallest object to prevent lightning strikes and avoid using outdoor heavy machinery during storms.

