Mphoko Claims He Transformed Choppies Into A Profitable Business In Four Years

When Choppies announced its plans to sell its Zimbabwean operations on November 29, 2024, it had 30 grocery stores nationwide under its subsidiary, Nanavac (Pty) Ltd, trading as Choppies Zimbabwe4.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Mphoko, who Mphoko, has been involved in legal disputes with Choppies over shareholding issues, claimed that the retail chain collapsed after he left in 2019. He said:

You can try and re-write Choppies history in Zimbabwe. You can never take away what I did at Choppies even if you tried. Modi sold his assets to us in 2013. We took over his very unprofitable shops. Grew them to 35 in 4 years. I left in 2019. It failed to hold, it collapsed.

Choppies entered the Zimbabwean market in 2013 by acquiring several Spar outlets. It expanded further in 2014 by establishing a distribution centre to enhance its supply chain.

Meanwhile, Choppies Zimbabwe, recently officially announced the transfer of its operations to Sai Mart, effective January 1.

Modi, who has been operating six branches in Bulawayo, took over Choppies’ operations across the country.

In a statement, Choppies assured stakeholders that the transition would be seamless, with no job losses for employees.

More: Pindula News

