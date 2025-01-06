Woman Claims Rape After Seducing Stepfather

As the main witness, she told the court that she had approached her stepfather and told him about a dream she had in which they were intimate. This dream led to their sexual interactions, as he gave in to her advances.

In his ruling, Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza explained how the stepdaughter’s testimony influenced the change in charges. Said Mabeza:

The State led evidence from the complainant. The witness, however, gave statements that frustrated the State case as she admitted that she consented to all the sexual intercourse you had with her. Instead of being charged with rape, the court had to alter the charge. In mitigation, the man pleaded with the court to give him a non-custodial sentence as he was the family’s breadwinner with five school-going children including the stepdaughter’s two children. He said he was tempted by his stepdaughter’s advancements and acted irresponsibly.

Prosecutor Dominic Moyo told the court that between 2020 and 2021, in the bush at Epping Forest in Nyamandlovu, the man had sex with his adult stepdaughter without her consent.

Moyo added that a medical report related to the case could be presented in court as evidence.

Even though the charge was changed, Magistrate Mabeza sentenced the man to 24 months in prison for having sexual intercourse within a prohibited degree of relationship.

If he had continued to face the original rape charges, he could have received a sentence of 10 years or more.

