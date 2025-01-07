Bakers Inn Manager Who Stole US$3,420 To Fund Online Gambling Jailed
A shift manager at Simbisa Bakers Inn, William Gonese (28), was sentenced to 10 months in jail for stealing US$3,420 from his workplace to fund online gambling during a night shift.
Gonese, who lives in Unit M, Seke in Chitungwiza, admitted to the theft in court, saying he hoped to impress his new wife by winning enough money to repay the stolen funds and make a profit.
According to The Herald, initially, Harare Magistrate Lynne Chinzou sentenced Gonese to 30 months in prison.
However, 12 months were suspended for five years on the condition of good behaviour, and another eight months were suspended if Gonese repays the stolen amount. This leaves him with 10 months to serve in jail.
Prosecutor Audrah Chitoro told the court that Gonese was given a float of US$3,420 to serve customers at the Bakers Inn outlet on Chinhoyi Street in Harare.
During his shift, Gonese used the funds for online betting through InnBucks deposits, hoping to multiply the money.
At around 3:08 AM, he confessed to audit manager Yusufu Bruce that he had lost US$470 in cash and US$2,950 in InnBucks deposits while gambling.
A reconciliation confirmed the full amount was missing, leading to Gonese’s arrest and charge for theft.
