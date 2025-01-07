Bakers Inn Manager Who Stole US$3,420 To Fund Online Gambling Jailed

10 minutes ago Tue, 07 Jan 2025 05:46:54 GMT

A shift manager at Simbisa Bakers Inn, William Gonese (28), was sentenced to 10 months in jail for stealing US$3,420 from his workplace to fund online gambling during a night shift.

Gonese, who lives in Unit M, Seke in Chitungwiza, admitted to the theft in court, saying he hoped to impress his new wife by winning enough money to repay the stolen funds and make a profit.

According to The Herald, initially, Harare Magistrate Lynne Chinzou sentenced Gonese to 30 months in prison.

