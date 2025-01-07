Human Rights Commission Commends Mnangagwa For Abolishing Death Penalty
The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for signing the Death Penalty Abolition Bill into law.
The ZHRC said that the move is an important step in Zimbabwe’s effort to respect and protect human life.
According to the ZHRC, the abolition of the death penalty aligns with Section 48 of the Constitution, which safeguards the right to life.
It also supports sections 51 and 53, which ensure the rights to dignity and freedom from torture, and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment. It said:
The new Act eliminates the death penalty in Zimbabwe, ensuring no person shall be sentenced to death or executed.
This legislative development aligns with modern human rights standards and reflects the global trend towards the abolition of the death penalty.
Zimbabwe now joins a growing number of nations that have recognised the inherent dignity of every human being, regardless of their past actions…
The abolition of the death penalty is a monumental achievement for human rights in Zimbabwe. It resonates with the fundamental principles of equality, justice and mercy, which are cornerstones of a democratic society.
This development also reinforces Zimbabwe’s alignment with international human rights instruments such as the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
The Death Penalty Abolition Act has several important parts:
- Courts can no longer give the death penalty for any crime.
- Death sentences will be replaced with other suitable punishments.
- Prisoners currently on death row will be re-sentenced, taking into account their individual situations, such as how long they have been in prison and their health conditions.
The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has also urged the government to agree to international treaties, especially:
- The UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT)
- The UN Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (CED.
More: Pindula News