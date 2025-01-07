Human Rights Commission Commends Mnangagwa For Abolishing Death Penalty

It also supports sections 51 and 53, which ensure the rights to dignity and freedom from torture, and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment. It said:

The new Act eliminates the death penalty in Zimbabwe, ensuring no person shall be sentenced to death or executed.

This legislative development aligns with modern human rights standards and reflects the global trend towards the abolition of the death penalty.

Zimbabwe now joins a growing number of nations that have recognised the inherent dignity of every human being, regardless of their past actions…

The abolition of the death penalty is a monumental achievement for human rights in Zimbabwe. It resonates with the fundamental principles of equality, justice and mercy, which are cornerstones of a democratic society.

This development also reinforces Zimbabwe’s alignment with international human rights instruments such as the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.