Police Recommend Target-Hardening Techniques For Homeowners

On 02 January 2025 at around 0300 hours, the two accused persons proceeded to the complainant's place of residence and forcibly opened the backdoor and gained entry into the house. Whilst in the house the accused persons stole various household properties which included TVs, gas cylinders, laptops, suitcases and speakers.

Chari and Mpofu allegedly used an unknown motor vehicle to transport the stolen property, which they then divided among themselves and kept at their respective residences.

Msebele said on the same day, the police received information about the accused’s whereabouts. Acting on the tip-off, they arrested Chari, who during the interview implicated Mpofu. This led to the recovery of some of the stolen property at their residences.

The complainant was notified and positively identified his property. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at US$7,000, with US$5,800 worth of property recovered. She added:

As police, we urge the community to use target hardening techniques in their homes by putting burglar bars and security screen doors. People are advised to communicate with their neighbours when leaving, practising a watch my back I watch your back theory and also utilise the house under a supervision scheme which is available at all police stations.

In criminology, target hardening refers to the strategies and measures implemented to make potential targets of crime more difficult to access or attack.

The goal is to reduce opportunities for crime by enhancing physical security features and increasing the perceived risk of detection for offenders.

This approach can deter property crimes such as burglary, theft, and vandalism by making it harder for criminals to succeed.

Examples of target hardening measures include installing better locks, security cameras, improved lighting, and alarm systems.

