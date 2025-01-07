Uganda's Military Head Declares He Wants To Behead Opposition Leader Bobi Wine

Kainerugaba is considered by many to be the heir apparent to his father, who has governed Uganda since 1986.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening, Kainerugaba said his father, whom he referred to by the honorific Mzee, was the only person protecting opposition leader Bobi Wine from him. He posted:

If Mzee was not there, I would cut off his head today.

Bobi Wine, whose legal name is Robert Kyagulanyi and who finished second to Museveni in the 2021 presidential election, responded on X that he did not take the threat lightly, citing several previous attempts on his life.

Kainerugaba replied, “Finally! I woke you up? Before I behead you, repay us the money we loaned you,” implying that the government had previously bought off Wine to undermine the opposition.

The government spokesperson has previously stated that Kainerugaba’s social media posts should be understood as “casual” comments and not taken seriously or as reflecting government policy.

Human rights activists have accused Museveni’s government of widespread human rights abuses, including torture and arbitrary detention. Uganda’s government has repeatedly denied allegations of election fraud and human rights abuses.

