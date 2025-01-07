Welshman Ncube, Tshabangu Relationship "Irretrievably" Broken Down

Tshabangu claims to be CCC’s interim secretary-general and is the de facto leader, while Ncube asserts he is the acting president.

Tshabangu recently appointed members to the party’s local government caucus, but the Ncube faction declared the appointments null and void.

The Ncube-led faction then threatened to take action against Tshabangu for making unilateral decisions.

In an interview with NewsDay, Tshabangu’s spokesperson, Nqobizitha Mlilo, scoffed at the threats, saying Tshabangu remains focused on nation-building and national consensus. He said:

There is a difference between a threat and a promise. It’s only time, we will figure out which is which. Senator Tshabangu will then respond as will be necessary, with consummate measures. For now, Senator Tshabangu remains focused on the national task at hand, nation-building and national consensus building. So long as whatever action is taken is done within the framework of the constitution of the party, the action taken will be answered comprehensively, verse and chapter.

Ncube-led CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure told NewsDay that the party was still consulting within its organs on how best to deal with Tshabangu. Said Madzimure:

We are in the process of reaching a decision. We rely on the organs of the party to make decisions. Party organs will finalise how we are going to deal with matters. It’s difficult to try to amicably solve issues when someone continues to err and making unilateral decisions. So I don’t think it’s possible. From the time we made that decision (to reconcile) until today, we should have found each other, but it seems it’s now difficult, especially when dealing with an individual. If you look at the planned Precabe Farm tour, it’s purely a ZANU PF programme. Where do we get in there and you wonder why someone would rally opposition legislators and senators to attend.

