Zimbabwe On High Alert For Human Metapneumovirus Cases

Zimbabwe’s Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Sleiman Timios Kwidini, told State media on Monday that the government has ramped up public health surveillance to swiftly address any potential HMPV cases. Said Kwidini:

We are keeping a close eye on the situation and have already implemented enhanced monitoring measures at all ports of entry. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 With the Chinese New Year approaching at the end of this month, we anticipate increased travel, including Zimbabweans and Chinese returning from China hence we are taking precautions to mitigate any risks. At this stage, we do not have comprehensive information on how the virus spreads. Once we receive guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding preventive measures and other critical details, we will promptly inform the public.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that was first identified in 2001. It primarily affects the respiratory tract and is known to cause illnesses similar to the common cold or flu. Symptoms typically include cough, congestion, runny nose, sore throat, fever, and fatigue.

While most healthy individuals recover without complications, HMPV can lead to more severe respiratory conditions like bronchiolitis or pneumonia, especially in vulnerable populations such as young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

There is currently no specific treatment for HMPV, and care usually focuses on alleviating symptoms. Preventive measures include good hygiene practices like hand washing, wearing masks, and staying home when sick.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Asian countries have reminded the public to take preventive measures such as wearing masks, getting vaccinated, and maintaining proper hygiene practices.

While the situation is concerning, experts note that HMPV is a known virus and the current outbreak is consistent with global patterns seen during the winter season.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment