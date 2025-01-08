Church Administrator Allegedly Steals Over US$21,000 In Tithes And Offerings

Her duties included receiving and recording tithes and offerings from congregants and banking part of the money.

It is alleged that Machokonera took advantage of her position and diverted US$21,904 for her personal use.

She then misrepresented the deposits to the church by providing fake deposit slips, purporting that the money had been deposited at Steward Bank Joina City Branch in Harare, and forwarded the slips to the pastor.

The court heard that on December 10, the pastor requested a bank statement from Steward Bank, discovering that the money Machokonera claimed to have deposited was not accounted for.

He then called for an internal audit, which revealed the offence, leading to a police report and her subsequent arrest.

The total value stolen is US$21,904, and nothing has been recovered.

