Church Administrator Allegedly Steals Over US$21,000 In Tithes And Offerings
An administrator at Shalom Church, Westlea Assembly, allegedly stole over US$21,000 in tithes and offerings after being instructed to deposit the money into the church’s bank account.
H-Metro reported that the administrator, Chipo Molly Machokonera, appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova on Monday, where she was not asked to plead.
Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that between January 1, 2023, and December 10, 2024, Machokonera was employed by the church as an administrative secretary.
Her duties included receiving and recording tithes and offerings from congregants and banking part of the money.
It is alleged that Machokonera took advantage of her position and diverted US$21,904 for her personal use.
She then misrepresented the deposits to the church by providing fake deposit slips, purporting that the money had been deposited at Steward Bank Joina City Branch in Harare, and forwarded the slips to the pastor.
The court heard that on December 10, the pastor requested a bank statement from Steward Bank, discovering that the money Machokonera claimed to have deposited was not accounted for.
He then called for an internal audit, which revealed the offence, leading to a police report and her subsequent arrest.
The total value stolen is US$21,904, and nothing has been recovered.
More: Pindula News