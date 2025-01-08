Government Begs For Bed Donations To Equip Drug Rehab Centres
The Government of Zimbabwe is appealing to all private and public institutions to donate unused beds for use as hospital admission beds in government drug rehabilitation centres.
In a letter dated January 03, 2025, addressed to “All Provincial Medical Directors, District Medical Officers, Private Hospitals, Corporate Organisations, Faith-Based Organisations, and Civil Society,” Secretary for Local Government and Public Works, John Basera, wrote in part:
The Resource Mobilization Pillar in the National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse is mandated to seek, coordinate and pool resources together for all seven (7) pillars to enable them to manage the menace of drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe.Feedback
To date, sixty-three(63) facilities for drug rehabilitation and livelihood centres have been identified countrywide. Most of the availed rehabilitation institutions are in dire need of hospital admission beds.
The National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse is kindly appealing to all private and government institutions to donate beds which are not in use at their facilities.
Should you require any clarification, please contact Major K Moyo on 0772750242 (kwanelemoyo87@gmail.com), National Command Centre; or Mr. B. Mufakwadziya on 0773491820 (bmufakwadziya@mohcc.org.zw), focal person for Harm Reduction, Treatment and Rehabilitation.
Zimbabwe’s health system is severely underfunded, with critics attributing the dire state of healthcare to misplaced government priorities and the embezzlement of public funds through government tenders by officials and their associates.
Drug and substance abuse is a major issue in the country. The abuse of substances such as cannabis, crystal meth, and cough syrup is prevalent, with many young people falling victim to addiction.
The situation is exacerbated by the availability of these substances, often smuggled into the country through land borders with Mozambique and South Africa.
