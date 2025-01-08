Government Begs For Bed Donations To Equip Drug Rehab Centres

To date, sixty-three(63) facilities for drug rehabilitation and livelihood centres have been identified countrywide. Most of the availed rehabilitation institutions are in dire need of hospital admission beds.

The National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse is kindly appealing to all private and government institutions to donate beds which are not in use at their facilities.

Should you require any clarification, please contact Major K Moyo on 0772750242 (kwanelemoyo87@gmail.com), National Command Centre; or Mr. B. Mufakwadziya on 0773491820 (bmufakwadziya@mohcc.org.zw), focal person for Harm Reduction, Treatment and Rehabilitation.

Zimbabwe’s health system is severely underfunded, with critics attributing the dire state of healthcare to misplaced government priorities and the embezzlement of public funds through government tenders by officials and their associates.

Drug and substance abuse is a major issue in the country. The abuse of substances such as cannabis, crystal meth, and cough syrup is prevalent, with many young people falling victim to addiction.

The situation is exacerbated by the availability of these substances, often smuggled into the country through land borders with Mozambique and South Africa.

