Matrix Disciplinary Centre "Welcomes" ZRP Probe

Matrix Disciplinary and Training Centre would like to address recent media reports regarding ongoing investigations by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

We understand that these investigations may have raised concerns among the public, and we would like to assure the nation that we value our relationship with the government and its institutions.

The ongoing investigations into the Matrix Disciplinary Centre are not motivated by any animosity from the government.

Rather, their goal is to ensure that all institutions, including those working with the government, operate within the bounds of the law and uphold the highest standards of ethics and transparency.

We view these investigations as an opportunity to explore possible areas of collaboration and to demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability.

We are fully cooperating with the authorities and are confident that this process will ultimately strengthen our institution and the services we provide.

Matrix Disciplinary Centre remains dedicated to its mission of providing a safe and supportive environment for its students.

We are proud of our record of service to the community and look forward to continuing our work in partnership with government institutions and the public.