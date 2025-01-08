Parents Urged To Report Schools Forcing Them To Buy Uniforms From Specific Suppliers
As parents prepare for the start of the 2025 first school term, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has warned school authorities against pressuring parents to purchase uniforms from specific suppliers.
Many schools, particularly boarding institutions, have adopted the practice of compelling parents to buy uniforms directly from them, a situation that has been deemed illegal by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
The Ministry has encouraged parents to report any schools that enforce such policies so that action is taken against those institutions and headmasters involved.
Despite these warnings, some schools continue to impose this practice, which can place a financial burden on families and restrict their choices.
In a statement released on Wednesday, January 08, 2025, the CPC said parents have the right to decide where to buy school uniforms and other supplies. It said:
Consumers have the right to choose where to purchase school uniforms and other supplies. No school should force you to buy uniforms exclusively from a specific supplier.
If you encounter any practices that pressure you to purchase uniforms from designated vendors only, please report these activities.
The CPC urged parents to report schools that force them to buy uniforms from specific suppliers or use any tactics that restrict their freedom to choose.
Aggrieved parents and guardians can report such violations to the CPC at 0719 176 856, 0719 176 861, or 0719 176 865.
More: Pindula News