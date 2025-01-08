Parents Urged To Report Schools Forcing Them To Buy Uniforms From Specific Suppliers

7 minutes ago Wed, 08 Jan 2025 14:50:42 GMT

As parents prepare for the start of the 2025 first school term, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has warned school authorities against pressuring parents to purchase uniforms from specific suppliers.

Many schools, particularly boarding institutions, have adopted the practice of compelling parents to buy uniforms directly from them, a situation that has been deemed illegal by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

The Ministry has encouraged parents to report any schools that enforce such policies so that action is taken against those institutions and headmasters involved.

Feedback