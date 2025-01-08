Three Illegal Miners Trapped In Disused Makaha Gold Mine

6 minutes ago Wed, 08 Jan 2025 07:35:58 GMT

Three illegal miners are believed to have been trapped in a disused gold mine in the Makaha area of Mudzi District for the past four days.

As reported by ZBC News, the trio was operating in the abandoned mine when heavy rains recently pounded the region, likely causing the collapse that trapped them.

In response to the situation, the chairperson of the Provincial Civil Protection Unit, along with local traditional leaders, visited the Makaha area on Tuesday to assess the situation and intensify efforts to locate the trapped miners.

