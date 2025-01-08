Three Illegal Miners Trapped In Disused Makaha Gold Mine
Three illegal miners are believed to have been trapped in a disused gold mine in the Makaha area of Mudzi District for the past four days.
As reported by ZBC News, the trio was operating in the abandoned mine when heavy rains recently pounded the region, likely causing the collapse that trapped them.
In response to the situation, the chairperson of the Provincial Civil Protection Unit, along with local traditional leaders, visited the Makaha area on Tuesday to assess the situation and intensify efforts to locate the trapped miners.
Tavabarira Kutamahufa, the Permanent Secretary of Mashonaland East Province, said:
This is a very unfortunate incident in our area and we are hoping that our rescue operations will yield some positive results.
The trapped miners all hail from Gokwe; two of them are brothers, while the third is their cousin. Family members and concerned villagers are gathering at the scene, anxiously awaiting news and hoping for the safe rescue of the miners.
More: Pindula News