CCC Calls For Election Postponement To 2030

ZANU PF chief whip in the National Assembly, Pupurai Togarepi, said the ruling party will consider the deferment if the CCC brings a motion on the issue to Parliament. Said Togarepi:

That’s their view (deferment of elections), it is allowed in a mature democracy. When the motion comes to Parliament, we will scrutinise the mover’s prayer for its reasonableness and allow all Parliamentary processes before we take a position. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 I am happy that they recognise the importance of various Government policies such as NDS blueprints to the development of Zimbabwe. Let’s cross the bridge when we get there. We have always supported progressive and objective ideas brought forward during debates in Parliament.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the Constitution would be amended to extend the President’s term if the majority of Zimbabweans wish for it. He added:

… Zimbabwe is a democracy and no law is cast in stone except the 10 Commandments. So, the law can be changed if that’s what the majority of Zimbabweans want.

Political commentators assert that the capture of CCC by ZANU PF through their “proxy,” Sengezo Tshabangu, has always been part of a plan to amend the constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s term in office and create a de facto one-party state where the opposition exists only in name.

Tshabangu emerged unexpectedly in October 2023, seized control of CCC with the help of the courts, and fired several of the party’s legislators, claiming to be the party’s interim secretary-general.

Since then, Tshabangu has “ousted” the party’s founding president, Nelson Chamisa, from CCC and is currently in a power struggle with Welshman Ncube for control of the party.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment