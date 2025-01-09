CCC Calls For Election Postponement To 2030
The opposition CCC has called for the postponement of the next harmonised elections from 2028 to 2030, arguing that this will allow for the smooth implementation of the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), which is currently being formulated and expected to be launched in November this year.
In an interview with The Herald on Wednesday, CCC chief whip Charles Moyo said the party is proposing dialogue with ZANU PF to work together on the possible postponement of the elections. He said:
As CCC, we are lobbying for the deferment of elections and proposing dialogue with the revolutionary party ZANU PF.Feedback
ZANU PF chief whip in the National Assembly, Pupurai Togarepi, said the ruling party will consider the deferment if the CCC brings a motion on the issue to Parliament. Said Togarepi:
That’s their view (deferment of elections), it is allowed in a mature democracy. When the motion comes to Parliament, we will scrutinise the mover’s prayer for its reasonableness and allow all Parliamentary processes before we take a position.
I am happy that they recognise the importance of various Government policies such as NDS blueprints to the development of Zimbabwe.
Let’s cross the bridge when we get there. We have always supported progressive and objective ideas brought forward during debates in Parliament.
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the Constitution would be amended to extend the President’s term if the majority of Zimbabweans wish for it. He added:
… Zimbabwe is a democracy and no law is cast in stone except the 10 Commandments. So, the law can be changed if that’s what the majority of Zimbabweans want.
Political commentators assert that the capture of CCC by ZANU PF through their “proxy,” Sengezo Tshabangu, has always been part of a plan to amend the constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s term in office and create a de facto one-party state where the opposition exists only in name.
Tshabangu emerged unexpectedly in October 2023, seized control of CCC with the help of the courts, and fired several of the party’s legislators, claiming to be the party’s interim secretary-general.
Since then, Tshabangu has “ousted” the party’s founding president, Nelson Chamisa, from CCC and is currently in a power struggle with Welshman Ncube for control of the party.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals