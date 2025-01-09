CCC Suspends Tshabangu For Violating Party Rules

This decision was made in light of Tshabangu’s actions, which were deemed to be in contravention of the party’s constitution.

Tshabangu’s suspension is pending a disciplinary hearing, which will be conducted in accordance with the party’s internal processes.

Tshabangu’s suspension was announced on the same day High Court judge Justice Neville Wamambo blocked him from making changes to the party’s parliamentary leadership.

The judge made the ruling after Ncube filed an urgent application arguing that Tshabangu did not have the authority to reassign MPs and was carrying out back-door recalls, which he was previously barred from doing by an earlier High Court judgment.

Justice Wamambo granted an interim order sought by Ncube, reversing the changes announced by Tshabangu last month.

In October 2023, the CCC filed a court application (case number HC 6872/23) arguing that Tshabangu had no authority to make these recalls, which led to by-elections. This case is still pending.

The CCC then obtained an order from Justice Tawanda Chitapi, preventing Tshabangu from making any further recalls until it is determined whether he had the legal basis to initiate the recalls in the first place. This order is the basis for Ncube’s current application.

