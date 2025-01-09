Government Sternly Warns School Heads On USD-Only Fees And Uniforms

Mhike said if fees are pegged in foreign currency for value preservation, parents must be allowed to pay in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate on the day of the transaction.

Regarding school uniforms and stationery, he reiterated that parents are free to purchase these items wherever they find them cheaper, as long as they meet school specifications. Said Mhike:

Heads of schools and responsible authorities are therefore warned to abide by this directive and refrain from mandating parents to buy uniforms and stationery exclusively at their schools.

Mhike also said inspectors will be dispatched to schools to ensure compliance with these directives.

Several schools have faced accusations of selling uniforms at exorbitant prices and exclusively demanding school fees in foreign currency.

More: Pindula News

