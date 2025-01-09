Malnutrition Behind Deaths Of 19 Hippos In Mid Zambezi - ZimParks
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has revealed that malnutrition is the cause behind the recent deaths of 19 hippopotamuses in the picturesque Mid Zambezi region.
Over the past three months, these unfortunate incidents occurred in the lush Sapi Safari Area and the scenic Chirundu, Mashonaland West Province, prompting thorough investigations by ZimParks.
In a statement released on Thursday, January 9, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo shared the preliminary findings, saying there were no gross abnormalities or traces of anthrax in the tested samples from the hippos’ carcasses. He said:
Following investigations into the deaths of 19 hippos in the Mid Zambezi Region, preliminary results show no gross abnormalities or traces of anthrax in the tested samples.
It is important to note that about 50 percent of the hippo population were in very poor body condition, with prominent pelvic bones and spines, indicating malnutrition or inadequate food supply.
While recent rainfall in the region offers hope for the recovery of the hippo population, our findings strongly indicate that the majority of deaths so far are directly linked to severe nutritional deficits rather than infectious diseases.
Farawo also noted that the hippos had been travelling up to 10 kilometres from their natural habitat in desperate search of food.
ZimParks assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to prioritizing the health and welfare of the local wildlife.
