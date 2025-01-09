Malnutrition Behind Deaths Of 19 Hippos In Mid Zambezi - ZimParks

7 minutes ago Thu, 09 Jan 2025 13:29:49 GMT

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has revealed that malnutrition is the cause behind the recent deaths of 19 hippopotamuses in the picturesque Mid Zambezi region.

Over the past three months, these unfortunate incidents occurred in the lush Sapi Safari Area and the scenic Chirundu, Mashonaland West Province, prompting thorough investigations by ZimParks.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 9, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo shared the preliminary findings, saying there were no gross abnormalities or traces of anthrax in the tested samples from the hippos’ carcasses. He said:

