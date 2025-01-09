Mozambique Opposition Leader Venancio Mondlane Returns After Fleeing Post-election Violence

A Reuters witness reported that tear gas was fired on crowds in the area, and snipers were positioned on buildings around the air base.

Protests have continued sporadically for more than two months, and Mondlane’s return could escalate the situation.

Civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide reported that at least 278 people had died in the protests since mid-October when the electoral commission announced FRELIMO had won the elections.

FRELIMO has ruled Mozambique since the end of the war against Portuguese colonial rule in 1975.

Last year’s unrest hurt businesses and disrupted border access with neighbouring South Africa, while some people fled to neighbouring Malawi and Eswatini amid the violence.

On December 23, Mozambique’s top court, the Constitutional Council, confirmed FRELIMO’s victory in the election, sparking a fresh wave of protests.

Newly-elected President Daniel Chapo is set to be sworn in next week.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment