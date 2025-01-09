South African Kwaito Legend Doc Shebeleza Has Died

His daughter, Segaetsho, confirmed the news, saying “Yes, I can confirm that he passed away this morning.”

Segaetsho also said the family would release an official press statement.

In an emotional interview with Daily Sun in December 2024, Doc Shebeleza spoke candidly about the financial strain he faced due to his health struggles.

He revealed that he was spending over R20,000 on medication alone. At the time, he said his upcoming second surgery would cost a staggering R350,000 and he did not have the money.

Doc Shebeleza’s passing comes just days after the news of the death of singer and dancer Winnie Khumalo, who also succumbed to a short illness.

First gaining recognition in 1995 with his debut album Shebeleza, which featured the hit song “Ghets Ghetsa,” Doc Shebeleza rose to prominence with his 1996 album S’Kumfete.

This album produced several beloved tracks, including “Kum’nandi,” “Ebumnandini,” and “Ghetsa Ghetsa.”

In the 1990s, he founded the all-male group Amaskumfete, known for hits such as “Tsipa Tsipa.” Over the years, Doc Shebeleza released three more albums: Tiger (1997), Ebumnandini (2000), and Jiva Yoyo (2001).

His legacy was further underscored by the 2014 hit song “Doc Shebeleza” by Cassper Nyovest. Doc Shebeleza’s profound influence on the Kwaito genre inspired numerous artists, including Mandoza and Mapaputsi.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment