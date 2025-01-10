Court Blocks Headman's Request To Inspect Mugabe's Grave

Unfortunately, nothing was filed of record in response. Be that as it may, I am constrained to make a ruling on the application based on the papers filed of record.

Manongovere argued that Mugabe’s burial inside a house violated Zvimba traditions and customs, asserting that an on-site inspection (“inspection in loco”) was essential to resolving this factual dispute. Said Mahaso:

According to the respondent, the basis of the application is to enable the court to observe real evidence in addition to oral evidence and ascertain whether or not the late former president was buried inside a house or not.

Following the application filed by the respondent, the appellants raised a preliminary objection to the effect that the application for the inspection in loco is defective…

An inspection in loco remains at the discretion of the court. It is not automatic that when a litigant requests for an inspection, such an application is granted.

There are no factual nor legal reasons established by the appellant to show that the judicial officer had predetermined the matter simply because she dismissed an application for an inspection in loco.

An inspection in loco is, indeed, at the discretion of the court. It should be noted that the previous inspection in loco was not done at a private property.