Driver Charged With Culpable Homicide After Infant Dies In Reversing Accident

The child, from a neighbouring plot, was left sleeping by her mother while the mother worked harvesting tomatoes. Said Msebele:

Circumstances are that on January 7 at 1 PM, a male adult aged 52 years, who is a farmer, came and parked his vehicle at his plot, where he was harvesting tomatoes. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 Amathe Shumba, from the neighbouring plot, was left by her mother sleeping on the grass approximately five metres from the vehicle as she was doing a piece job harvesting tomatoes at that plot.

Msebele said the driver did not notice the baby who was sleeping, started his vehicle and then reversed, thereby running over the infant. She added:

The infant sustained serious head injuries as well as bruises on the stomach and was taken to UBH [United Bulawayo Hospital], where she died upon admission.

Police charged the farmer with culpable homicide, alleging he failed to maintain a proper lookout, resulting in the accidental death of the infant.

Culpable homicide is the unlawful killing of a human being without malice aforethought; it’s an unlawful killing without premeditation or intent to kill.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment