Landlord's Granddaughter "Rapes" Tenant's Ten-Year-Old Son
A granddaughter of a landlord in Warren Park 1, Harare, has been arraigned before Harare regional magistrate Tilda Mazhande on charges of aggravated indecent assault.
As reported by H-Metro, Fadzai Chimboza allegedly forced herself on a ten-year-old schoolboy on multiple occasions.
The magistrate did not ask Chimboza to plead and remanded her in custody until January 29. As she is facing a third schedule offence, she was advised to approach the High Court for bail considerations.
The court heard that Chimboza is the granddaughter of the landlord of the house where the boy lives with his parents.
It is alleged that in April 2024, the boy returned from school when Chimboza pulled him into her room, removed his clothes, and told him to lie on the bed.
When he asked her to stop, she allegedly responded, “ndinoda kukuita zvisina kukwana,” and forced herself on him. She allegedly repeated this act several times thereafter.
The matter came to light on December 19 2024 when the boy told his cousin that he had sexual intercourse with his girlfriend, and his mother overheard him.
A police report of aggravated indecent assault was made, leading to Chimboza’s arrest.
More: Pindula News