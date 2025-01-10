Landlord's Granddaughter "Rapes" Tenant's Ten-Year-Old Son

8 minutes ago Fri, 10 Jan 2025 10:24:38 GMT

A granddaughter of a landlord in Warren Park 1, Harare, has been arraigned before Harare regional magistrate Tilda Mazhande on charges of aggravated indecent assault.

As reported by H-Metro, Fadzai Chimboza allegedly forced herself on a ten-year-old schoolboy on multiple occasions.

The magistrate did not ask Chimboza to plead and remanded her in custody until January 29. As she is facing a third schedule offence, she was advised to approach the High Court for bail considerations.

Feedback