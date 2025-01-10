Plumtree Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping, Impregnating 13-Year-Old Daughter
A 42-year-old man from Chief Hikwa’s area in Dombodema, Plumtree, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Plumtree Magistrates’ Court for the rape and subsequent impregnation of his biological daughter.
The crime occurred in 2013 when the daughter was just 13 years old. According to a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday, January 9, the man repeatedly raped his daughter.
She subsequently fled their home and relocated to Botswana while pregnant as a result of the abuse. Said the NPA:
The complainant is the offender’s biological daughter, she was 13 at the time of the commission of the crime.
Sometime in 2013, the accused person, his wife and the complainant were sleeping in the same room.
One night, the accused person took advantage of his wife’s absence and disembarked from his bed, went to the complainant’s bedding and raped her.
He threatened the complainant by saying that, if she reported him she would lose a breadwinner. He, therefore, repeatedly raped her and she fell pregnant.
The accused person continued to rape the accused person during her pregnancy. The complainant fled from home after giving birth in 2016 and went to Botswana.
The NPA statement further details that the complainant returned home in December 2024 with her now eight-year-old daughter.
Driven by fears that her daughter might also become a victim of abuse, the complainant filed a police report, resulting in her father’s arrest.
More: Pindula News