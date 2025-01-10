Plumtree Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping, Impregnating 13-Year-Old Daughter

8 minutes ago Fri, 10 Jan 2025 07:44:29 GMT

A 42-year-old man from Chief Hikwa’s area in Dombodema, Plumtree, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Plumtree Magistrates’ Court for the rape and subsequent impregnation of his biological daughter.

The crime occurred in 2013 when the daughter was just 13 years old. According to a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday, January 9, the man repeatedly raped his daughter.

She subsequently fled their home and relocated to Botswana while pregnant as a result of the abuse. Said the NPA:

