Timba Slams Ncube In CCC Internal Power Play

Timba told NewsDay that Ncube’s court action relied on cases initiated by his faction, saying he had not pursued both cases because he had been in jail. Said Timba:

As CCC, we are still studying the judgment. What I seem to get for now is that Professor Welshman Ncube went to court purporting to represent the CCC and based his challenge on an interdict we secured for our party against Tshabangu. This matter confirms the position we have always held that the only legal and legitimate authority for the CCC MPs and councillors is the CCC led by president Nelson Chamisa, which sponsored the candidates, for which I am currently the interim leader.

Timba said the CCC’s citizens national assembly shall meet soon to deliberate on Justice Wamambo’s ruling and other issues affecting the party. He said:

The judgment, in its current form and context, restores authority to CCC and the citizens national assembly shall meet soon to deliberate on this and other issues affecting the party. In this regard, we will be pursuing our two cases in HH 652/23 and HC 6872/23 for the benefit of our members, MPs and councillors.

While not denying that Timba’s previous court applications formed the basis of their latest action, Ncube-led CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure implied that both Timba and Ncube were part of the same party. He said:

Timba, as a member of the CCC party and an interested party, had a right and duty to protect the party. He did well by approaching the courts. We appreciate what the party gained. However, this was ignored by Tshabangu, and the same CCC party leadership had to approach the courts again. This must be celebrated. Meanwhile, Ncube on Thursday announced Tshabangu’s suspension from the CCC pending a disciplinary hearing. In a statement, the faction said Tshabangu had ceased to be the party’s interim secretary-general or leader of the opposition in the Senate and Parliament but would keep his position as Senator for Matabeleland North Province.

