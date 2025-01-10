ZACC Arrests Four ZIMRA Officials For Extortion

6 minutes ago Fri, 10 Jan 2025 14:45:24 GMT

Four Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officials—Revenue Officers identified as Maguta, Mitwira, Homera, and Gwatirinda—were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly extorting a transport operator.

The ZIMRA officials are accused of demanding a US$6,000 bribe from Beatrice Maramwidze, a director at Best Express Logistics, to release a company bus impounded during an anti-smuggling operation.

Despite Best Express Logistics paying the ZiG 55,000 customs duty, the officials demanded a bribe to release the bus from BAK Storage in Harare.

