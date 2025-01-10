ZACC Arrests Four ZIMRA Officials For Extortion
Four Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officials—Revenue Officers identified as Maguta, Mitwira, Homera, and Gwatirinda—were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly extorting a transport operator.
The ZIMRA officials are accused of demanding a US$6,000 bribe from Beatrice Maramwidze, a director at Best Express Logistics, to release a company bus impounded during an anti-smuggling operation.
Despite Best Express Logistics paying the ZiG 55,000 customs duty, the officials demanded a bribe to release the bus from BAK Storage in Harare.
Following a ZACC undercover investigation triggered by Maramwidze’s report, the officials were apprehended in a ZIMRA vehicle after accepting a US$1,500 bribe.
A subsequent search revealed an additional US$3,951, suspected to be proceeds from further extortion.
The suspects are being held at Avondale Police Station and are scheduled to appear in Harare Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 11, 2025.
ZACC encourages the public and businesses to report corruption via WhatsApp at +263719529483, using the theme “Refuse, Resist, Report Corruption.”
More: Pindula News