ZIMSEC Releases 2024 November A' Level Results

With effect from today, 10 January 2025, 4 pm, Advanced Level examination candidates’ results will be accessible to all candidates and authorised personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.

Please take note that this portal will be open for 5 days only. Heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from our regional offices on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Here is how to check your results through ZIMSEC’s online portal:

Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here .

. If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.

You’ll then land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can enter your details)

Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.

and enter your username and password. You should be able to see the student’s ZIMSEC A-Level results online.

