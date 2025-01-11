"There Is Only One CCC, Led By Welshman Ncube"
A faction of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Welshman Ncube claims it is the legitimate party capable of making binding decisions.
This assertion comes amid internal disputes with two other CCC factions: one led by Tshabangu, the “interim secretary-general,” and another loyal to former party leader Nelson Chamisa, led by Jameson Timba, the “Chief Administrator.”
The Ncube-led faction purportedly suspended Tshabangu on Thursday, just hours after High Court judge Justice Neville Wamambo ruled that Tshabangu had no authority to make changes in Parliament.
The ruling was based on Tshabangu’s alleged violation of a previous High Court order (HH 652/23), initially secured by Timba’s faction, which barred Tshabangu from making recalls pending the resolution of cases HC 6872/23 and HH 652/23.
Timba accused Ncube of exploiting his party’s ongoing legal battles against Tshabangu, arguing that Ncube’s reliance on cases initiated by his faction proved they were the only legal and legitimate authority for the CCC MPs and councillors.
However, in an interview with NewsDay on Friday, Ncube’s spokesperson Willias Madzimure dismissed Timba’s claims, asserting that Ncube’s faction is the bona fide CCC. Said Madzimure:
The CCC has noted with concern a statement issued by Jameson Timba, in which he purported to be the interim party leader and chief administrator of the CCC party.
We categorically dismiss and refute the claims made in that statement. There is no position of party leader and administrator under the CCC party constitution.
For the record, Nelson Chamisa resigned as president of the CCC party over twelve months ago and was replaced by acting president Welshman Ncube, whose position has been confirmed by the latest High Court ruling.
The High Court decision, the day before yesterday confirmed that there is only one CCC, led by acting president Professor Welshman Ncube.
More: Pindula News