"There Is Only One CCC, Led By Welshman Ncube"

11 minutes ago Sat, 11 Jan 2025 10:48:02 GMT

A faction of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Welshman Ncube claims it is the legitimate party capable of making binding decisions.

This assertion comes amid internal disputes with two other CCC factions: one led by Tshabangu, the “interim secretary-general,” and another loyal to former party leader Nelson Chamisa, led by Jameson Timba, the “Chief Administrator.”

The Ncube-led faction purportedly suspended Tshabangu on Thursday, just hours after High Court judge Justice Neville Wamambo ruled that Tshabangu had no authority to make changes in Parliament.

