Tshabangu Dismisses Suspension From CCC As Null And Void

However, Tshabangu, through his spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo, told NewsDay that he had not received any suspension letter. Said Mlilo:

Senator Tshabangu has not received any suspension letter from Professor Ncube. It would be strange if it were to happen. The position is and has been that the terms of office of structures of the party as they are detailed in Article 6 of the party's constitution expired. We are in search of a legally sound political solution to that issue. In any event, suspensions of members of the party are not done by the president and or the acting president. That power resides elsewhere.

Mlilo added that Tshabangu is focused on addressing serious political issues facing the country and will not be distracted by “sideshows.”

He also said that Ncube’s 90-day term as acting president has expired, rendering him unable to suspend anyone.

Since CCC’s founding president Nelson Chamisa left the party in early 2024, the party has split into three factions, each claiming to be the legitimate authority.

One faction is led by Tshabangu, another by Ncube, and a third by Jameson Timba, the self-proclaimed Chief Administrator of the party.

