ZIFA Rejects Claims Of FIFA Investigation Into Magwizi

He also dismissed claims that his Normalisation Committee may have breached the ZIFA constitution in the process of accepting and rejecting nominations by the association’s board aspirants. Said Mutasa:

Mutasa insisted that the process used by the Normalisation Committee was guided by the ZIFA constitution of October 2024, was above board, and was applied equally to all aspirants.

The letter, supposedly written by Martin Ngoga, a FIFA Ethics Committee vice-chairman, is unsigned and erroneously refers to Ngoga as the chairperson of the committee.

The purported FIFA letter, dated January 10, 2014 [which is 11 years ago], was allegedly in response to a letter from an anonymous investigative sports journalist who had red-flagged Magwizi’s candidature. Reads the letter in part:

Thank you for bringing your concerns to the attention of FIFA. We acknowledge receipt of your formal complaint dated 07/01/25 regarding the nomination of Mr Nqobile Magwizi for the presidency of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA). FIFA takes allegations of unethical practices, non-compliance with constitutional requirements, political interference, and vote-buying with utmost seriousness. The issues raised in your correspondence, including the allegations of undue political influence, vote-buying, and OFAC sanctions are of significant concern to FIFA’s commitment to integrity and ethical governance. In response to your complaint, the matter has been referred to the FIFA Ethics Committee, under the leadership of Chairperson Mr Martin Ngoga, for a thorough investigation. The committee is committed to conducting a detailed and impartial review of the allegation, ensuring full compliance with FIFA statutes and ethical standards. The FIFA Ethics Committee will engage with relevant parties, including ZIFA and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), to examine the integrity of the electoral process and address any breaches of governance, ethics, or FIFA’s principles of fair play and political neutrality.

