Zimbabwe National Army Confirms Anti-Tank Mine Caused Binga Explosion

The injured people, all employees of the Binga RDC, included driver Micka Munsaka (50), Obert Brown Munkuli, and Nonsern Munsaka.

The three employees had visited the home of Binga RDC chief executive officer Joshua Muzamba in Sebungwe Mouth for some work and were on their way back when the unfortunate incident occurred. They had been offered a ride from Muzamba’s house to Binga Centre. Said Lieutenant Colonel Mungofa:

The Zimbabwe National Army would like to confirm that a vehicle belonging to Binga Rural District Council was hit by an anti-tank mine at Sebungwe Sanctuary in Binga on January 8, 2025, at 5 PM. Investigations revealed that the place of the incident was not marked as a minefield and that the anti-tank mine could be a remnant from the liberation struggle, exposed due to incessant rains and weather conditions. Due to potholes on the section of the road where the incident occurred, the driver manoeuvred off the road, and unfortunately, the vehicle was hit by the anti-tank mine, triggering the explosion.

Circumstances are that on Wednesday at around 8:30 AM, Micka Munsaka drove a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to the Binga RDC Campfire Department from Binga Centre to Sebungwe Mouth.

After finishing their work around 5 PM, Munsaka and his colleagues left the home of Binga RDC chief executive officer Joshua Muzamba, choosing an alternative shortcut road due to muddy conditions on the main road.

During their journey, the vehicle struck an unexposed landmine, causing a devastating explosion that propelled the vehicle upwards before it landed on its right side.

Tragically, a woman in the loading box sustained severe head and body injuries, resulting in her immediate death.

Another passenger, Wonder, lost both legs, while Yuna suffered a fractured leg. Both victims were bleeding profusely.

A local businessman living in Sebungwe Mouth rushed to the scene and rescued Wonder and Yuna, transporting them to Simatelele Clinic. They were then transferred to Binga District Hospital.

Unfortunately, Wonder succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital, and Yuna passed away upon arrival.

