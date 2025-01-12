Mashaba Demands Expulsion Of Undocumented Zimbabwean Children From South African Schools
Herman Mashaba, the leader of ActionSA, an opposition political party in South Africa, has condemned the government’s directive to allow children of undocumented foreigners, including Zimbabweans, to attend schools in the country.
According to a memo issued by South Africa’s Department of Basic Education (DBE), for the 2025 academic year, schools must admit all learners, regardless of their documentation status.
This includes students who fail to provide identification for the country’s matric years and undocumented foreign pupils.
Speaking on South Africa’s national broadcaster SABC, Mashaba said that if he were in authority, he would not allow any undocumented person or learner to benefit from South Africa’s already strained resources. Said Mashaba (via NewZimbabwe.com):
South Africa now seems to be a country where you do not need passports or VISAs, they just have to walk through our porous borders. Our sovereignty is not there anymore…
I do not understand the logic behind this. The people who made this decision want to make sure that South Africans are as poor as possible.
We know our neighbouring countries are dysfunctional as a result of South Africa also not assisting but we are making matters worse.
I am not sure who they are trying to satisfy. If I had my way, there was no way we would allow anyone without documentation in our country.
Allowing them to use services when we cannot afford them for our own people (does not make sense). You even find in some schools children numbering 90 in a class.
A significant number of Zimbabweans, potentially in the millions, are living and working in South Africa without legal documentation.
More: Pindula News