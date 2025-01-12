Mnangagwa To Host Tshabangu, CCC MPs At His Kwekwe Farm

22 minutes ago Sun, 12 Jan 2025 05:00:15 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will welcome a delegation of legislators from both houses of Parliament, including members from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by Sengezo Tshabangu, to his Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe this Sunday, January 12.

According to The Sunday Mail, the parliamentarians will have the opportunity to gain an appreciation of the First Family’s farming activities.

ZANU PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi said that about 300 legislators are expected to visit the farm. He said:

Feedback