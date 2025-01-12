Mnangagwa To Host Tshabangu, CCC MPs At His Kwekwe Farm
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will welcome a delegation of legislators from both houses of Parliament, including members from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by Sengezo Tshabangu, to his Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe this Sunday, January 12.
According to The Sunday Mail, the parliamentarians will have the opportunity to gain an appreciation of the First Family’s farming activities.
ZANU PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi said that about 300 legislators are expected to visit the farm. He said:
Yes, I can confirm that about 300 legislators will tour President Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm tomorrow (today).
Tshabangu, the Leader of the opposition in Parliament, confirmed that CCC legislators will take part in the tour. Said Tshabangu:
We can confirm that our members of Parliament, both the National Assembly and Senate, will tour President Mnangagwa’s farm.
It is part of their parliamentary duties and activities. It is essentially a parliamentary activity.
In the midst of our toxic and often polarising political environment, the attendance of our Members of Parliament is the clearest demonstration of the indivisibility of Zimbabwe; that, while our points of dispute and grievances exist, we are called by the moment to find a way to build national unity and consensus on matters Zimbabwean.
That, because Zimbabwe is our country, we must create mutual trust among Zimbabweans, starting with the leadership, and dialogue with each other for a common prosperous future.
Leader of Government business in the House and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, told The Sunday Mail that legislators from both houses requested to tour the farm and have an appreciation of the agricultural activities being done at the farm and President Mnangagwa agreed to their request.
More: Pindula News