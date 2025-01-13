Education Minister Says Schools Ready For 2025 First Term

Boarders are travelling back to their schools on Monday (today), and l wish all of them safe travels. However, all the schools open for the beginning of the first term on Tuesday.

Lessons will begin in earnest on the opening day. I will personally tour the schools from Tuesday to assess the smooth opening of schools.

He said all the country’s 10 provinces had received the new curriculum syllabuses, with teachers set to undergo training for effective implementation. Moyo said:

We started rolling out the Heritage Based Curriculum in March 2024 after Cabinet had approved the New Curriculum. All 10 provinces and 64 administrative districts have received syllabi for all the learning areas for both primary and secondary schools. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education with the help of our global partners in education have begun rolling out workshops. The workshops are so important because they enable our teachers to effectively implement the new curriculum.

Moyo also urged schools to strictly comply with Government regulations, especially concerning the acceptance of local currency (ZiG) for fee payments.

More: Pindula News

