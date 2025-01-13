Father Beheads Son, And Man Killed For Stealing Sadza And Chicken

Tawanda Magoso reportedly returned home from a shrine where he had gone for prayers, retrieved an axe from his bedroom, and attacked his son.

The community rallied together, apprehending Magoso and escorting him to the local police station. Said the ZRP:

The ZRP reports that Tawanda Magoso (32) was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at his house in Daakoni Village, Buhera on 10/01/25 in which his son, Taonga Magoso (11) died. The suspect allegedly returned home from a shrine where he had gone for prayers and took an axe from his bedroom which he used to strike the victim indiscriminately all over the body. The victim’s head separated from its torso and sustained multiple injuries on the back. Resultantly, the victim succumbed to the injuries. The suspect was later apprehended with the help of members of the community.

The second case occurred the following day in Village Midzi, Masvingo, where 41-year-old Makneme Chikutuva was arrested in connection with the murder of 42-year-old Maxwell Manjonjo.

Chikutuva allegedly assaulted Manjonjo with ox yoke leather straps after accusing him of stealing a pot filled with sadza and chicken.

When Chikutuva noticed that Manjonjo was struggling to breathe, he callously carried him to Musingarahwi Business Centre and abandoned him there.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also launched a manhunt for Takunda Gwitira, who is also being sought in connection with the murder case.

