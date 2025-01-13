Sikhala Labels CCC MPs "Sellouts" Over Mnangagwa Farm Visit

In a post on X, Sikhala, a former Member of Parliament, accused Tshabangu and his colleagues of being sellouts, claiming they were supporting Mnangagwa’s efforts to extend his rule beyond the current 10-year limit. Said Sikhala:

The Precabe Farm visitors are never opposition members. They are planted puppets whose agenda is to advance the nefarious agenda of 2030. They are comfortable with the sellout deal as long as they will be eating. Eating with selling out are allies. On and at the expense of the masses, they will appear before their master pretending to be representing the people when their agenda is just eating. As long as their stomachs are full, the masses can go to hell. It is now time when the electorate who these people pretend to represent ask them questions of whose interest they were representing at Precabe Farm. The legitimate owners of power are the masses. They have got the right to question those who purport to represent them!

Jameson Timba, the leader of a CCC faction, criticised Mnangagwa, who is the current SADC chairman, for hosting the event instead of focusing on challenges affecting the country and the region.

In a functioning democracy with a responsible leadership the Kwekwe farm visit would not have taken place to discuss a stupid agenda such as the so called 2030 Agenda when both the country was reeling under economic and social challenges and the region’s economic and political stability is under threat because of a disputed electoral outcome in Mozambique.

Mnangagwa has in the past said he is a constitutionalist and wants to rest when his term ends in 2028 despite manoeuvres in ZANU PF to extend his stay.

The party’s people’s conference last year endorsed plans to extend his tenure and he has not called to order those calling for an extension to his reign.

