Time to rename Zimbabwe’s Provincials

5 minutes ago Mon, 13 Jan 2025 10:49:44 GMT

Forty-five years on, Zimbabwe, formerly Southern Rhodesia, gained independence in 1980 after a protracted struggle against colonial rule. The names of provinces and regions, however, remain a lingering reminder of this past. Manicaland, for example, derives its name from the colonial term for the area’s indigenous people, the Amanyika. Similarly, Mashonaland and Matabeleland reflect divisions imposed during the colonial era, aimed at controlling the local populace and resources. These names not only signify geographical regions but also encapsulate a history of oppression and exploitation. Even the way they are pronounced is not how true Zimbabweans pronounce the words.

In recent years, the government has initiated efforts to rename certain streets as part of a broader strategy to decolonise the nation’s identity. Streets named after colonial figures have been replaced with names honouring local and international heroes and significant events in the struggle for the nation’s independence. While these efforts are commendable, they represent a piecemeal approach to decolonisation. The focus on urban areas, while neglecting the broader provincial identities, suggests a complete misunderstanding of how deeply colonialism permeated society.

The continued use of colonial names for provinces undermines the very essence of independence that Zimbabwe fought so hard to achieve. It sends a contradictory message: while we may be free from colonial rule, we still live within a framework that celebrates its legacy. Leaders must recognise that true decolonisation involves more than just renaming streets, it requires a comprehensive re-evaluation of how we identify ourselves as a nation.

