Time to rename Zimbabwe’s Provincials
Forty-five years on, Zimbabwe, formerly Southern Rhodesia, gained independence in 1980 after a protracted struggle against colonial rule. The names of provinces and regions, however, remain a lingering reminder of this past. Manicaland, for example, derives its name from the colonial term for the area’s indigenous people, the Amanyika. Similarly, Mashonaland and Matabeleland reflect divisions imposed during the colonial era, aimed at controlling the local populace and resources. These names not only signify geographical regions but also encapsulate a history of oppression and exploitation. Even the way they are pronounced is not how true Zimbabweans pronounce the words.
In recent years, the government has initiated efforts to rename certain streets as part of a broader strategy to decolonise the nation’s identity. Streets named after colonial figures have been replaced with names honouring local and international heroes and significant events in the struggle for the nation’s independence. While these efforts are commendable, they represent a piecemeal approach to decolonisation. The focus on urban areas, while neglecting the broader provincial identities, suggests a complete misunderstanding of how deeply colonialism permeated society.
The continued use of colonial names for provinces undermines the very essence of independence that Zimbabwe fought so hard to achieve. It sends a contradictory message: while we may be free from colonial rule, we still live within a framework that celebrates its legacy. Leaders must recognise that true decolonisation involves more than just renaming streets, it requires a comprehensive re-evaluation of how we identify ourselves as a nation.
Changing the names of provinces could serve multiple purposes. Firstly, it would facilitate a stronger sense of national identity, uniting people under names that reflect their history, culture and aspirations. Secondly, it would honour the indigenous populations that were marginalised during colonial rule, acknowledging their rightful place in the narrative of the nation.
As Zimbabwe marks 45 years of independence, it is time for our leaders to confront the colonial identities embedded in our regions. The focus on renaming streets, while important, should not distract from the larger issue at hand. The names of provinces represent a significant aspect of our national identity that requires urgent attention. By addressing this oversight, Zimbabwe can take a meaningful step toward a more inclusive and representative identity, reflecting the rich tapestry of its people and their history.
In the quest for true independence, it is essential that we not only remember the past but also actively work to reshape it. In doing so, Zimbabwe can move closer to realising the vision of a united, self-determined nation that honours its heritage while embracing its future.
For discussion’s sake: “What do Manicaland, Matabeleland and Mashonaland mean to a true Zimbabwean?”
by Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi