Zimbabwean Smugglers Flee South African Police Leaving Behind Contraband Worth R500,000 Along Limpopo River

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Operation Vala Umgodi National Intervention (Roving) Team has successfully thwarted a major smuggling operation along the Limpopo River, in the Musina policing area leading to the confiscation of goods valued at approximately R500,000.

On the morning of 11 January 2025, at around 11:20 AM, the team was conducting a routine patrol near Tshiurundu village when they received a tip-off about approximately eight (08) small boats loading goods.

Upon noticing the police presence, the suspects quickly got into the boats and fled back into Zimbabwe, abandoning most of the goods behind.

The confiscated items, which were likely being smuggled across the border, include alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, baked goods, flour, and other consumer goods, along with a chest fridge.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the team for their swift and decisive action, noting that the success of the operation highlights the SAPS’s ongoing commitment to combating cross-border crimes and illegal trade activities.

All seized items have been registered at the Musina SAPS for further investigation and processing.