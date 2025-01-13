ZRP Seeks Leads On Fatal Mob Attack On Intruder In Budiriro

7 minutes ago Mon, 13 Jan 2025 10:07:30 GMT

Police in Harare are seeking information to help identify members of a mob involved in the fatal assault of an intruder in Budiriro suburb on Friday morning.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the victim, identified only as Honest, was caught by the mob after breaking into a house and “grabbing” a 19-year-old woman who was asleep in her bedroom around 3 AM.

The woman screamed for help, alerting neighbours who rushed to the scene and apprehended Honest before he could flee.

Feedback