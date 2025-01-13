ZRP Seeks Leads On Fatal Mob Attack On Intruder In Budiriro
Police in Harare are seeking information to help identify members of a mob involved in the fatal assault of an intruder in Budiriro suburb on Friday morning.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the victim, identified only as Honest, was caught by the mob after breaking into a house and “grabbing” a 19-year-old woman who was asleep in her bedroom around 3 AM.
The woman screamed for help, alerting neighbours who rushed to the scene and apprehended Honest before he could flee.
The mob then attacked Honest with wooden logs, leaving him severely injured. He later succumbed to his wounds. The police statement reads:
Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred along Gunguwo Street, Budiriro, Harare on 10/01/25 at around 0300 hours in which a victim only identified as Honest died.
The victim was apprehended by a mob on allegations of unlawful entry into premises where he allegedly grabbed the complainant (19) who was sleeping in her bedroom, at a house in Budiriro 5B, Harare.
The mob assaulted the victim using wooden logs indiscriminately and left him for dead. The victim succumbed to the injuries.
The body of the victim was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post mortem.
Police are also working to determine the motive behind the unlawful entry, as it appears the woman may have been targeted for sexual assault or robbery.
More: Pindula News